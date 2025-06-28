Dark Technology The US Government is Hiding (Rabbit Hole Series)

Dive into the hidden world of extraterrestrial technology and government cover-ups in "Secrets Behind Space Force and Alien Technology." Dr. Steven M. Greer and Dr. Michael E. Salla expose shocking truths about reverse-engineered UFO tech at a secret Palmdale facility. Discover whether Navy pilots are engaging alien crafts or advanced human-made vessels. Explore the New York Times retraction surrounding “Off World Vehicles Recovered Not Of This Earth” and uncover why this story threatens to reshape our understanding of reality. Featuring insights from Bob Lazar and other insiders, this documentary reveals the biggest disclosure in history. If you’re a UFO enthusiast craving the truth, this is a must-watch! Like and share to spread the revelation.

Discover the astounding secrets of Project Pegasus, DARPA's covert time travel program born from Nikola Tesla's forgotten technology. In this gripping documentary, we unveil how six-year-old Andrew Basiago was teleported to Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address in 1863, revealing classified missions across history. Learn how Tesla's zero-point energy device bent space and time, why only children could withstand temporal jumps, and the chilling consequences faced by adult test subjects. Dive into claims of Mars missions alongside a young Barry Soetoro (Barack Obama) and uncover the government's struggle to contain the truth about infinite parallel realities.








