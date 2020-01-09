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Series 1/Episode 2 - All that glitters is not Gold - Multi-Trillion Dollar fraud, Gold with Tungsten
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43 views • January 09, 2020
A second episode in a series of items that I will be looking at, from a different perspective. This episode looks at the reality of the Gold market and the trillions of dollars to be made by fraudulently using Tungsten instead of Gold, but passing it off as 100% pure Gold, at an industrial scale.
The list of links to the content, plus more not shown, is available here:- https://www.grahamfrench247.com/vlogs/all-that-glitters-is-not-gold
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The list of links to the content, plus more not shown, is available here:- https://www.grahamfrench247.com/vlogs/all-that-glitters-is-not-gold
Check out some merchandise at my TeeSpring Store - https://teespring.com/en-GB/stores/grahamfrench247-store
If you like the music I use, here is the link for more information - https://artlist.io/Graham-273087 (affiliate link)
Donate via Bitcoin / Digital Currency
My XVG (Verge) address: DBysfc5d7HAdJib9CDBAXYmXxr5XBhxDPR
PayPal - http://bit.ly/PayPal-GrahamFrench247
SubscribeStar - http://bit.ly/SubscribeStar-GrahamFrench247
Bitcoin Wallet: 1BBPGvjRJETj9g3iWMeTeF1BLSdsL1Rv2n
Bitcoin Cash Wallet: qph6sqh8e7zmtgs3yhkwf6nlnsu5vk9lmg2kkjsyf3
Ethereum Wallet: 0xd3ACDc93dd2DDE1D41Fe6714669842B87b56cC4E
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