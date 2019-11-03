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Whistleblower w/ Asylum in Russian Has 700 Epstein Videos, What's on Them? Why the Media is Silent?
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253 views • November 03, 2019
John Mark Dougan, the Palm Beach ex Sheriff turned whistleblower, rejoins the program to discuss the explosive news regarding the Epstein videos he currently has in possession. The story first came to light when the Times of London published the story after (it is believed) the FBI leaked the information to MI6 regarding the Epstein videos John Dougan acquired and still has today. The story alleges that the FBI is involved in a mass coverup of the Epstein crime and blackmail spree which involves the who who of the rich and powerful around the world. John Dougan concurs, stating that the FBI has enough information to prosecute regardless if Epstein is alive or dead. This is an explosive story that needs to get out to the American Public. While the rest of the Western world has learned this story, the United States has been kept in the dark.
You can learn about John Dougan's incredible story in his book "BadVolf" available on Amazon @ https://www.amazon.com/BadVolf-American-retaliation-politics-political/dp/1721583777
See the Times article: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/fbi-is-involved-in-jeffrey-epstein-cover-up-x6b3fxgm9?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1569375105
Read John Dougan's statement/press release on the relationship between Epstein & Prince Andrew: https://badvolf.com/press-release-my-involvement-in-the-connection-between-prince-andrew-and-jeffrey-epstein/
See my interview about Seth Rich & Wikileaks with John Dougan:
Part 1: https://sarahwestall.com/break-in-seth-rich-case-time-to-end-russian-probe-part-1/
Part 2: https://sarahwestall.com/whistleblower-shares-new-seth-rich-details-john-dougan-pt-2/
Get the latest discount codes on the very best products at the Independent Journalist Shop: http://SarahWestall.com/Shop/
Consider joining Patreon and receiving access to exclusive interviews, eBooks, research, and much more!! Join @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
You can learn about John Dougan's incredible story in his book "BadVolf" available on Amazon @ https://www.amazon.com/BadVolf-American-retaliation-politics-political/dp/1721583777
See the Times article: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/fbi-is-involved-in-jeffrey-epstein-cover-up-x6b3fxgm9?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1569375105
Read John Dougan's statement/press release on the relationship between Epstein & Prince Andrew: https://badvolf.com/press-release-my-involvement-in-the-connection-between-prince-andrew-and-jeffrey-epstein/
See my interview about Seth Rich & Wikileaks with John Dougan:
Part 1: https://sarahwestall.com/break-in-seth-rich-case-time-to-end-russian-probe-part-1/
Part 2: https://sarahwestall.com/whistleblower-shares-new-seth-rich-details-john-dougan-pt-2/
Get the latest discount codes on the very best products at the Independent Journalist Shop: http://SarahWestall.com/Shop/
Consider joining Patreon and receiving access to exclusive interviews, eBooks, research, and much more!! Join @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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