MYOCARDITIS STATS - The Heart Does NOT Regenerate Once Damaged
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
MYOCARDITIS STATS - Before you allow your child to be injected please listen and read

The Heart Does NOT Regenerate Once Damaged

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The increased chances of myocarditis are (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2791253) 75% after the Pfizer shot and 557% increase after the moderna injection.

Hundreds of 12-17 year olds have (https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Myocarditis+%2810028606%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Pericarditis+%2810034484%29&VAX=COVID19&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=12&HIGHAGE=18) reported myocarditis after the Covid shots

VAERS (https://openvaers.com/covid-data/myo-pericarditis) reports nearly 26,000 cases of this heart condition.

LIFE EXPECTANCY IS 4.3 YEARS FOR 50% OF PATIENTS

1/2700 BOYS (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056583) WILL BE AFFECTED FROM MYOCARDITIS AFTER THE PFIZER SHOT

STUDY SHOWS 815X RISK (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346) OF MYOCARDITIS AFTER MRNA INJECTIONS

FOR 1 CHILD TO BE SAVED FROM ICU 7.6 MILLION CHILD DOSES NEED TO BE ADMINISTERED

MYOCARDITIS IS NOT MILD, ITS PERMANENT HEART DAMAGE

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

Keywords
vaxxdr roger hodkinsonmyocarditis

