MYOCARDITIS STATS - The Heart Does NOT Regenerate Once Damaged

MYOCARDITIS STATS - Before you allow your child to be injected please listen and read
The Heart Does NOT Regenerate Once Damaged
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The increased chances of myocarditis are (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2791253) 75% after the Pfizer shot and 557% increase after the moderna injection.
Hundreds of 12-17 year olds have (https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Myocarditis+%2810028606%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Pericarditis+%2810034484%29&VAX=COVID19&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=12&HIGHAGE=18) reported myocarditis after the Covid shots
VAERS (https://openvaers.com/covid-data/myo-pericarditis) reports nearly 26,000 cases of this heart condition.
LIFE EXPECTANCY IS 4.3 YEARS FOR 50% OF PATIENTS
1/2700 BOYS (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056583) WILL BE AFFECTED FROM MYOCARDITIS AFTER THE PFIZER SHOT
STUDY SHOWS 815X RISK (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346) OF MYOCARDITIS AFTER MRNA INJECTIONS
FOR 1 CHILD TO BE SAVED FROM ICU 7.6 MILLION CHILD DOSES NEED TO BE ADMINISTERED
MYOCARDITIS IS NOT MILD, ITS PERMANENT HEART DAMAGE
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.