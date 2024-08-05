Building Strong Biblical Values in Our Children Will Cultivate Unwavering Faith - Peter Demos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Too often, parents do not properly teach their children the difference between right and wrong, and they are blindsided when their children believe that there is no such thing as absolute truth. Peter Demos is the CEO and president of Demos’ Brands, and an author and speaker with a unique perspective on cultural issues and current headlines. He shares his wisdom about parenting in today’s tumultuous culture climate, and breaks down the top issues parents must face if they are going to equip their children to tackle life in the real world as strong Christians and future world leaders. Don’t assume your kids are going to follow worldly standards - instill strong biblical values in them and pray for them continuously!
TAKEAWAYS
Set the standards for your kids and lead by example and expect them to adhere to them
Encourage your children to be like Jesus
Make sure you can offer a defense of your beliefs to your kids so they will do the same
There is an objective truth - teach your children that it’s God-honoring to stand up for the truth
