Building Strong Biblical Values in Our Children Will Cultivate Unwavering Faith - Peter Demos
7 views • 9 months ago

Too often, parents do not properly teach their children the difference between right and wrong, and they are blindsided when their children believe that there is no such thing as absolute truth. Peter Demos is the CEO and president of Demos’ Brands, and an author and speaker with a unique perspective on cultural issues and current headlines. He shares his wisdom about parenting in today’s tumultuous culture climate, and breaks down the top issues parents must face if they are going to equip their children to tackle life in the real world as strong Christians and future world leaders. Don’t assume your kids are going to follow worldly standards - instill strong biblical values in them and pray for them continuously!



TAKEAWAYS



Set the standards for your kids and lead by example and expect them to adhere to them


Encourage your children to be like Jesus


Make sure you can offer a defense of your beliefs to your kids so they will do the same


There is an objective truth - teach your children that it’s God-honoring to stand up for the truth



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina info: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD

New Series Promotes Losing Virginity: https://bit.ly/3wFuhxD

Virgin Island Dating Show: https://bit.ly/3WiEQ3v

Civil Disobedience book: https://bit.ly/4bItcUy

God’s Not Dead movie trailer: https://youtu.be/j2KDj7qxnds

Victory Over the Darkness book: https://amzn.to/4cYjcqF


🔗 CONNECT WITH PETER DEMOS

Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peterdemosofficial/

X: https://twitter.com/peter_demos

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@peterdemos529

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PeterDemosShow

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-demos-7889623/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


childrenfaithceobrandsbiblical valuestina griffincounter culture mom showpeter demos
