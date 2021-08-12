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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 32: August 12, 2021
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990 views • August 12, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving towards the end of the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has seen 756 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 44.47 days), when we should have seen 41.4 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 382 days, one every 42.44 days). One of the 6-magnitude earthquake event for Week 24 marks the eleventh time we see 0 or 1 of these quakes so far for 2021, which happened 17 times in 2020, and 14 times for the 2019 orbit cycle relative to the Black Star. Seeing eleven weeks of the 30+ 5-mag quakes in twenty-four weeks is extraordinary, when we realize that the 22-26-27 number has repeated ten times. That means we have only three Weeks that do not include a 30+ or 22-26-27 value (Weeks 14, 16, 19) for the first twenty-four weeks of the 2021 orbit cycle. The pattern suggests that powerful Black Star-injected electromagnetic Jolts are sandwiched between low-weekly baseline values.
Links:
Dr. Richard Fleming interview with Mike Adams: 'The vaccine is the bioweapon'
Submitted by Terral
On August 12, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/1ea82016-5615-4184-a56a-2cd8cec6370b
Dr. Fleming’s Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Related: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/china/are-we-facing-a-biological-war/
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Swiss Approve SpikeVax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents
Submitted by Michael
https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/2021/08/10/swiss-approve-spikevax-covid-19-vaccine-adolescents
Michael’s related: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/spikevax-previously-covid-19-vaccine-moderna
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving towards the end of the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 756 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 44.47 days), when we should have seen 41.4 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 382 days, one every 42.44 days). One of the 6-magnitude earthquake event for Week 24 marks the eleventh time we see 0 or 1 of these quakes so far for 2021, which happened 17 times in 2020, and 14 times for the 2019 orbit cycle relative to the Black Star. Seeing eleven weeks of the 30+ 5-mag quakes in twenty-four weeks is extraordinary, when we realize that the 22-26-27 number has repeated ten times. That means we have only three Weeks that do not include a 30+ or 22-26-27 value (Weeks 14, 16, 19) for the first twenty-four weeks of the 2021 orbit cycle. The pattern suggests that powerful Black Star-injected electromagnetic Jolts are sandwiched between low-weekly baseline values.
Links:
Dr. Richard Fleming interview with Mike Adams: 'The vaccine is the bioweapon'
Submitted by Terral
On August 12, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/1ea82016-5615-4184-a56a-2cd8cec6370b
Dr. Fleming’s Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Related: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/china/are-we-facing-a-biological-war/
--
Swiss Approve SpikeVax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents
Submitted by Michael
https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/2021/08/10/swiss-approve-spikevax-covid-19-vaccine-adolescents
Michael’s related: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/spikevax-previously-covid-19-vaccine-moderna
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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