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Forsaking All and How to Live by Faith live-show
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23 views • October 31, 2020
QUESTIONS AND TIME CODES BELOW
There is much controversy about “The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus” (i.e. that we must forsake everything we own to be a Christian, as written in Luke 14:33). “A Voice” will field questions from viewers in a live chat this weekend. You are invited to attend and participate.
QUESTIONS
00:06:21 - How do we love our enemies?
00:08:00 - Why did you start this chat?
00:09:20 - Do we have to sell all that we have and give the money away?
00:10:35 - The only way I can follow Jesus is to become homeless?
00:12:24 - What are your thoughts on the Sabbath?
00:16:00 - What about "render to Caesar"?
00:18:48 - How can we be Christian in today's world?
00:21:35 - Are you homeless?
00:22:12 - Do you think these videos may turn people away from God?
00:23:13 - Do keep the Torah and other Jewish laws?
00:24:29 - How do you understand Ephesians 4:28?
00:27:34 - Can I use government assistance while living by faith?
00:28:57 - Is the charismatic church "The Great Deception"?
00:30:25 - Is "forsaking all" equivalent to manifesting the Kingdom of Heaven?
00:32:40 - How to present the gospel correctly?
00:34:12 - Is "living by faith" like missionary work?
00:35:06 - Where are you located?
00:35:33 - What is your name?
00:35:57 - My personal testimony on living by faith.
00:40:05 - How do you explain Jesus is the way, truth, and life?
00:40:46 - What is the best way to reach non-Christians/people who aren't ready to live by faith?
00:42:08 - How do you look after medical needs?
00:43:55 - Comment: not everyone needs to forsake all and live by faith.
00:45:08 - Can we/should we link up with others?
00:48:35 - What are some practical life lessons on living by faith?
00:50:34 - Do we need to obey Old Testament laws?
00:52:11 - Comment: Jesus had a house in Capernaum.
00:53:39 - Comment: Paul doesn't support "forsaking all".
00:55:15 - Comment: Jesus did not do away with the law.
00:55:50 - Comment: We have to use money sometimes.
00:57:04 - If we all forsake everything, where do we live? What do we do?
00:58:58 - How do you know you're saved?
01:01:07 - Do you believe the lost books are inspired by God?
01:03:51 - Is there a true (physical) church?
01:05:15 - Does living by faith mean dropping out of school?
01:07:11 - What are the different worship God?
01:07:55 - How to interpret the verse that slaves should obey their masters?
01:10:29 - If we are all trapped, then is the only solution for all of us to forsake all and support one another?
01:13:19 - I'm scared. Does that mean I'm rejecting Jesus?
01:14:45 - Comment: Paul had to bring money to the early church.
01:15:58 - Will the government take my kids if I forsake all?
01:17:29 - Am I "indebted" to my boss?
01:18:07 - Comment: I'm afraid of being alone.
01:19:54 - Should I take a spouse even if they're not a Christian?
01:21:00 - What if my wife is not a believer? Do I leave her and my kids?
01:24:25 - Comments on Babylon.
01:25:20: Comment: If a person doesn't work, they shouldn't eat.
01:26:49 - Comment: I think baby steps are needed to serve Christ.
01:28:17 - If we're buying and selling, have we taken the mark of the beast?
01:30:35 - My wife wants to leave me for wanting to live by faith.
01:31:15 - Can I speak to you one on one?
01:31:40 - Comment: we need to get off-grid and farm.
01:33:23 - Was Jesus teaching the disciples or the multitudes in Matt 5?
01:35:16 - Didn't Paul make tents?
01:38:45 - Comment: Paul's letters are equal to Jesus.
01:40:22 - Does God want families to split up?
01:41:30 - Would the community go out to preach the gospel?
01:42:58 - Comment: The KJV is the only way to go.
01:44:45 - How do we explain that slavery is bad when scripture supports it?
01:48:08 - What challenges can we expect at first? Which virtues should we bring?
01:49:45 - Is it wrong to pray out loud (re Matthew 6:5)?
01:52:07 - What are your thoughts on the books of Enoch, Jasher, and Jubilee?
01:53:33 - Do you distribute tracts in the streets?
01:57:15 - How are you doing this channel if you've given up everything?
02:00:00 - What are your thoughts on hell?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
There is much controversy about “The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus” (i.e. that we must forsake everything we own to be a Christian, as written in Luke 14:33). “A Voice” will field questions from viewers in a live chat this weekend. You are invited to attend and participate.
QUESTIONS
00:06:21 - How do we love our enemies?
00:08:00 - Why did you start this chat?
00:09:20 - Do we have to sell all that we have and give the money away?
00:10:35 - The only way I can follow Jesus is to become homeless?
00:12:24 - What are your thoughts on the Sabbath?
00:16:00 - What about "render to Caesar"?
00:18:48 - How can we be Christian in today's world?
00:21:35 - Are you homeless?
00:22:12 - Do you think these videos may turn people away from God?
00:23:13 - Do keep the Torah and other Jewish laws?
00:24:29 - How do you understand Ephesians 4:28?
00:27:34 - Can I use government assistance while living by faith?
00:28:57 - Is the charismatic church "The Great Deception"?
00:30:25 - Is "forsaking all" equivalent to manifesting the Kingdom of Heaven?
00:32:40 - How to present the gospel correctly?
00:34:12 - Is "living by faith" like missionary work?
00:35:06 - Where are you located?
00:35:33 - What is your name?
00:35:57 - My personal testimony on living by faith.
00:40:05 - How do you explain Jesus is the way, truth, and life?
00:40:46 - What is the best way to reach non-Christians/people who aren't ready to live by faith?
00:42:08 - How do you look after medical needs?
00:43:55 - Comment: not everyone needs to forsake all and live by faith.
00:45:08 - Can we/should we link up with others?
00:48:35 - What are some practical life lessons on living by faith?
00:50:34 - Do we need to obey Old Testament laws?
00:52:11 - Comment: Jesus had a house in Capernaum.
00:53:39 - Comment: Paul doesn't support "forsaking all".
00:55:15 - Comment: Jesus did not do away with the law.
00:55:50 - Comment: We have to use money sometimes.
00:57:04 - If we all forsake everything, where do we live? What do we do?
00:58:58 - How do you know you're saved?
01:01:07 - Do you believe the lost books are inspired by God?
01:03:51 - Is there a true (physical) church?
01:05:15 - Does living by faith mean dropping out of school?
01:07:11 - What are the different worship God?
01:07:55 - How to interpret the verse that slaves should obey their masters?
01:10:29 - If we are all trapped, then is the only solution for all of us to forsake all and support one another?
01:13:19 - I'm scared. Does that mean I'm rejecting Jesus?
01:14:45 - Comment: Paul had to bring money to the early church.
01:15:58 - Will the government take my kids if I forsake all?
01:17:29 - Am I "indebted" to my boss?
01:18:07 - Comment: I'm afraid of being alone.
01:19:54 - Should I take a spouse even if they're not a Christian?
01:21:00 - What if my wife is not a believer? Do I leave her and my kids?
01:24:25 - Comments on Babylon.
01:25:20: Comment: If a person doesn't work, they shouldn't eat.
01:26:49 - Comment: I think baby steps are needed to serve Christ.
01:28:17 - If we're buying and selling, have we taken the mark of the beast?
01:30:35 - My wife wants to leave me for wanting to live by faith.
01:31:15 - Can I speak to you one on one?
01:31:40 - Comment: we need to get off-grid and farm.
01:33:23 - Was Jesus teaching the disciples or the multitudes in Matt 5?
01:35:16 - Didn't Paul make tents?
01:38:45 - Comment: Paul's letters are equal to Jesus.
01:40:22 - Does God want families to split up?
01:41:30 - Would the community go out to preach the gospel?
01:42:58 - Comment: The KJV is the only way to go.
01:44:45 - How do we explain that slavery is bad when scripture supports it?
01:48:08 - What challenges can we expect at first? Which virtues should we bring?
01:49:45 - Is it wrong to pray out loud (re Matthew 6:5)?
01:52:07 - What are your thoughts on the books of Enoch, Jasher, and Jubilee?
01:53:33 - Do you distribute tracts in the streets?
01:57:15 - How are you doing this channel if you've given up everything?
02:00:00 - What are your thoughts on hell?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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