When Ukraine Prayed for Peace 2016

In 2016 most Ukrainians took to the streets in procession praying for peace all across Ukraine and ending in Kiev. The Deep State made sure that peace would never come."Orthodox Believers of Ukraine have been marching for days throughout all of Ukraine, from city to city, from monastery to monastery, begging God to grant peace in Ukraine. The March, led by Metropolitan of Kiev and all Ukraine Onufry, has finally arrived in Kiev." - Orthodox Church

First part (total 5:53) came from "All-Ukrainian Orthodox March for Peace arrives in Kiev" - https://youtu.be/tYrdAuweFpo