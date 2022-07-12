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🗝 Unlock the Benefits of Nebulizing Glutathione
Health Matter SHINE
Health Matter SHINE
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129 views • July 12, 2022

In this video, I will show You How to nebulize with Glutathione.

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Glutathione is a powerful “Master” antioxidant, an essential tri-peptide (glycine, cysteine, and glutamine) that is made in our liver and found in nearly every cell in our body. Because it is not easily absorbed orally (unless liposomal), glutathione is best taken intravenously, by intramuscular injection, or nebulized so that it can bypass the digestive tract.  Glutathione is a key factor in our immune response, inflammation of the lungs and respiratory tract, DNA repair, liver support, neutralization of chemical/free radicals/oxidative stress, detoxification process, neurodegenerative disorders, autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue, regeneration of vitamins C & E, so many things!

Nebulized glutathione has been highly effective in treating the respiratory issues listed above, including COVID. This is because glutathione is found in the highest concentrations in the lungs and the liver. In the lungs, it is found in the epithelial lining fluid, which is the layer of cells that first come into contact with inhaled air (higher than in our blood serum).

 AFFILIATE LINKS: [I have added these links for Your convenience]

▼ WHERE to Buy a Nebulizer: SDOM New Portable Device for Adults & Kids, Home, Daily use - https://amzn.to/3InY2V0

▼ Nebulizer that is shown on video:

https://www.vitalitymedical.com/devilbiss-traveler-portable-compressor-nebulizer-system-drive.html

Sovereign Silver Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol for Immune Support - Colloidal ▼ Silver - 10 ppm, 8oz (236mL) - Dropper - https://amzn.to/3NSuIH

32 oz Total, Silver Doc Silver Hydrosol Mineral Supplement, Natural ▼ Alternative, and Immune Support - https://amzn.to/3bM7jd9

Reduced L-Glutathione Plus ▼ Enhanced Absorption - Ultra Purity Gradehttps://www.theranaturals.com/product/reduced-l-glutathione-plus-enhanced-absorption-ultra-purity-grade/?affiliates=42
 ▼ Pure L-Glutathione Reduced Pharmaceutical Grade (25 Grams)

https://amzn.to/3AEYPzb

Doctor REFERENCES: Nebulizing Glutathione for Lung Health and Respiratory Inflammation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a0XWnB8goU


Keywords
diyglutathionenebulizingcovid-preventioncovid-early-treatmentbenefits-of-glutathoine
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