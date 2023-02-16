Is This An American Chernobyl?

There are too many things that don't make sense right now regarding all the train crashes, especially where toxic chemicals are concerned.

Also, how can purposefully setting ablaze a heap of rail cars just to burn off an extremely toxic chemical that reaches boiling point at 7° F be safe?

Our 'leaders' in action.

