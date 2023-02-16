Create New Account
Is This An American Chernobyl?
The Kokoda Kid
Published a day ago

There are too many things that don't make sense right now regarding all the train crashes, especially where toxic chemicals are concerned.

Also, how can purposefully setting ablaze a heap of rail cars just to burn off an extremely toxic chemical that reaches boiling point at 7° F be safe?

Our 'leaders' in action.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video sourced from:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Mary at 'We The People Situation Update'


Closing music theme:

'Sneaky Action' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'Redacted', 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


