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Bamboo Stir-Fry, Mulching Pumpkins & Repotting Citrus
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 22nd. I began the week by preparing a delectable stir-fry using the bamboo shoots I harvested last week. It turned out to be an absolute delight! I also created a small bed for my pumpkin plants, hoping it will provide them with an ideal spot for fruit production. To protect both the home-sprouted and store-bought pumpkins, I spread rice husks as mulch. Additionally, I cut down my avocado plants that succumbed to the winter freeze, and repotted the citrus trees in those containers. Spring is undoubtedly one of the busiest seasons for gardeners, but I thoroughly relish every moment of it!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll


Bamboo Shoot Stir fry:

https://youtube.com/shorts/0Xn_RTGf0Hs?si=gNqQP_43IfrScYgl


Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to Kamakura

00:57Sunday Morning Garden Check

01:56Bamboo Shoot Stir-fry

02:32Monday Morning’s Chores

04:12Creating a Bed for the Pumpkins

07:03Laying Rice Husks as Mulch

09:03Covering Swiss Chard with Netting

09:41Cutting and Removing Dead Avocado Trees

12:18Re-potting Citrus Trees

20:22Re-positioning Citrus Trees

23:03Re-filling Empty Grow Bags

24:00Putting Posts in Citrus Trees

25:17Re-capping the Work

26:12Scenes of Kamakura

27:06Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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