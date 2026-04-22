Bamboo Stir-Fry, Mulching Pumpkins & Repotting Citrus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 22nd. I began the week by preparing a delectable stir-fry using the bamboo shoots I harvested last week. It turned out to be an absolute delight! I also created a small bed for my pumpkin plants, hoping it will provide them with an ideal spot for fruit production. To protect both the home-sprouted and store-bought pumpkins, I spread rice husks as mulch. Additionally, I cut down my avocado plants that succumbed to the winter freeze, and repotted the citrus trees in those containers. Spring is undoubtedly one of the busiest seasons for gardeners, but I thoroughly relish every moment of it!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Bamboo Shoot Stir fry:
https://youtube.com/shorts/0Xn_RTGf0Hs?si=gNqQP_43IfrScYgl
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to Kamakura
00:57Sunday Morning Garden Check
01:56Bamboo Shoot Stir-fry
02:32Monday Morning’s Chores
04:12Creating a Bed for the Pumpkins
07:03Laying Rice Husks as Mulch
09:03Covering Swiss Chard with Netting
09:41Cutting and Removing Dead Avocado Trees
12:18Re-potting Citrus Trees
20:22Re-positioning Citrus Trees
23:03Re-filling Empty Grow Bags
24:00Putting Posts in Citrus Trees
25:17Re-capping the Work
26:12Scenes of Kamakura
27:06Mt. Fuji 富士山