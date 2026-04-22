Bamboo Stir-Fry, Mulching Pumpkins & Repotting Citrus

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 22nd. I began the week by preparing a delectable stir-fry using the bamboo shoots I harvested last week. It turned out to be an absolute delight! I also created a small bed for my pumpkin plants, hoping it will provide them with an ideal spot for fruit production. To protect both the home-sprouted and store-bought pumpkins, I spread rice husks as mulch. Additionally, I cut down my avocado plants that succumbed to the winter freeze, and repotted the citrus trees in those containers. Spring is undoubtedly one of the busiest seasons for gardeners, but I thoroughly relish every moment of it!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





Bamboo Shoot Stir fry:

https://youtube.com/shorts/0Xn_RTGf0Hs?si=gNqQP_43IfrScYgl



