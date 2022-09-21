Create New Account
The Growing Menace of Bill Gates’ ‘Global Health’
Do the words ‘global’ and ‘health’ fit together meaningfully?

After COVID-19, a pandemic now announced as essentially over by lockdown zealots such as Jacinda Ardern and Joe Biden (and with even the World Health Organisation saying the “end is in sight”), it is timely to review this aspect of globalisation.

On the one hand, it seems obvious that a contagious disease in one country could easily be spread around the world, justifying a concern with health at global level. On the other hand, most people do not go around worrying about, say, the prevalence of diabetes mellitus on a distant continent.

They do not lose sleep over something as abstract or nebulous as global health, any more than global happiness or global diet.

 https://dailysceptic.org/2022/09/20/the-growing-menace-of-bill-gates-global-health/

The World Health Organization is a One World Government https://stopworldcontrol.com/who/

