This morning Energy Secretary, claiming 'we’re destroying their ability to threaten energy markets' - while B-roll behind him shows a tanker burning in the Strait of Hormuz

Chris Wright, the U.S. Energy Secretary, went on CNBC claiming “we’re destroying their ability to threaten energy markets.”

Meanwhile, the B-roll behind him shows a tanker burning in the Strait of Hormuz. 🤷‍♂️

Adding:

The first message of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution

Part One

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Mā nansakh min āyah aw nunsihā na'ti bikhayrin minhā aw mithlihā.

Peace be upon you, O caller to God and His divine signs, peace be upon you, O gate of God and judge of His religion, peace be upon you, O caliph of God and supporter of His truth, peace be upon you, O proof of God and guide of His will; peace be upon you, O anticipated leader; peace be upon you with all the comprehensive peace; peace be upon you, O master, owner of the time.

At the beginning of my speech, I must offer my condolences to my master, may God hasten his relief, on the occasion of the painful martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution, dear wise Khamenei, and I ask from him prayers of goodness for each and every one of the great nation of Iran and indeed all Muslims of the world, all servants of Islam and the revolution, the self-sacrificers, the survivors of the martyrs of the Islamic movement, especially the recent war, and for myself.

The second part of my speech is addressed to the great nation of Iran. Initially, I must briefly state my position regarding the vote of the respected Assembly of Experts. I, your servant Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, learned of the result of the vote of the respected Assembly of Experts simultaneously with you and through the Islamic Republic's television. For me, sitting in a place that was the seat of two great leaders, the great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei, is a difficult task. Because this seat has the history of someone who, after more than 60 years of striving in the way of God and foregoing all kinds of pleasures and comforts, became a shining gem and an outstanding figure not only in the present era but throughout the history of the rulers of this country. Both his life and the manner of his death were intertwined with glory and honor derived from reliance on the truth.

I had the honor to visit his body after his martyrdom; what I saw was a mountain of steadfastness, and I heard that his healthy fist was clenched. Those knowledgeable about the various aspects of his personality should speak at length. In this context, I suffice with this summary and leave the details to other appropriate occasions. This is the reason for the difficulty of sitting on the leadership seat after such a person; completing this gap is only possible with the help of God Almighty and your support, people.

Next, it is necessary to emphasize a point directly related to the essence of my speech. That point is that among the arts of the martyred leader and his great predecessor was involving the people in all arenas, continuously enlightening and informing them, and practically relying on their power. He thus actualized the true meaning of the public and publicness and was deeply committed to it. The clear effect of this was seen in these few days when the country was without a leader and without a commander-in-chief. The insight and wisdom of the great nation of Iran in the recent event, their steadfastness, courage, and presence, caused friends to admire and enemies to be astonished. It was you, the people, who led the country and guaranteed its strength. The verse cited at the beginning of this writing means that there is no verse of the divine verses whose time ends or is forgotten except that God Almighty replaces it with a better or similar one.

The reason for using this noble verse is not that I am on the level of the martyred leader, let alone to assume superiority over him; rather, it is to draw attention to the rightful and prominent role of you, dear nation. If that great blessing was taken from us, it was replaced by the renewed presence of the Iranian nation in this system. Know this: if your power does not appear on the scene, neither leadership nor any of the various institutions whose real role is to serve the people will have the necessary effectiveness.

To better realize this meaning, first, one must remember God, rely on Him, and seek intercession through the pure lights of the infallibles, peace be upon them all, as the greatest elixir and the red matchstick that guarantees all kinds of openings and definite victory over the enemy. This is a great advantage that you possess and your enemies lack.

Secondly, unity among the individuals and groups of the nation, which usually shows special manifestation in times of hardship, must not be compromised. This matter will be achieved by overlooking points of disagreement.