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Is Boris Johnson Subliminally Predicting a Real Tidal Wave?
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41 views • December 13, 2021
The more you listen to and watch mainstream media the more they will tell you when an event is about to happen. Boris Johnson just said the words 'tidal wave' several times when he was talking about the Omicron variant and it's rapid spread throughout the U.K. Now, as I am watching mainstream media here in Canada all I am seeing is the media mentioning the words 'tidal wave' in their story headlines.
Are they giving us subliminal messaging as to a 'tidal wave' event about to come? Insert La Palma and the Cumbre Vieja volcano here in my storyline.
#Omicron #LaPalma #BorisJohnson
Video Credits:
10 BIGGEST TSUNAMI CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN REAL LIFE!
Creative YouTube Channel
Boris Johnson warns of Omicron ‘tidal wave’
SkyNews Australia YouTube
https://youtu.be/AdmhkhRzPy4
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Are they giving us subliminal messaging as to a 'tidal wave' event about to come? Insert La Palma and the Cumbre Vieja volcano here in my storyline.
#Omicron #LaPalma #BorisJohnson
Video Credits:
10 BIGGEST TSUNAMI CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN REAL LIFE!
Creative YouTube Channel
Boris Johnson warns of Omicron ‘tidal wave’
SkyNews Australia YouTube
https://youtu.be/AdmhkhRzPy4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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