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Is Boris Johnson Subliminally Predicting a Real Tidal Wave?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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41 views • December 13, 2021
The more you listen to and watch mainstream media the more they will tell you when an event is about to happen. Boris Johnson just said the words 'tidal wave' several times when he was talking about the Omicron variant and it's rapid spread throughout the U.K. Now, as I am watching mainstream media here in Canada all I am seeing is the media mentioning the words 'tidal wave' in their story headlines.
Are they giving us subliminal messaging as to a 'tidal wave' event about to come? Insert La Palma and the Cumbre Vieja volcano here in my storyline.

#Omicron #LaPalma #BorisJohnson

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10 BIGGEST TSUNAMI CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN REAL LIFE!
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Boris Johnson warns of Omicron ‘tidal wave’
SkyNews Australia YouTube
https://youtu.be/AdmhkhRzPy4

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