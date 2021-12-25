Silent War Ep. 6146: 41% Dems Know 2020 Fraud Happened. Xmas Chaos & Tricks, Maxwell Going Free?

In this episode of The Silent War:Even 41% of Democrats Believe It Somewhat Likely That Cheating Affected Outcome of 2020 Presidential Election.California School District DEFIES Newsom, Announces They Will Simply Not Enforce Vaccine Mandate on Students or Staff.Court Rules Against Democrat State Leaders – Will Allow Inspection of Fulton County, PA Dominion Voting Machines.Christmas Eve Travel Chaos: Hundreds Of Flights Canceled Due To Staffing Shortages.CNN lied and people died! But not from Covid! Reports First Omicron Death in Texas — BUT HOSPITAL SAYS IT’S NOT TRUE.Fired FBI Informant Behind Whitmer Kidnapping Scam Who Beat his Wife After Swingers Party Accepts Plea Agreement.Led by the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, Child Predator Ghislaine Maxwells case seems to be heading towards a dismissal.And! Someone managed to trick Sleepy Joe into saying Lets Go Brandon!A note of warning about Christmas for Christians.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat