Education... are you learning what it takes to be a "worker"??? | Ted Provenza

Education... are you learning what it takes to be a 'worker'? The truth behind modern schooling traces back to the 1902 Board of Education Act, funded by Rockefeller and Carnegie, designed to create obedient workers—not thinkers. Discover how the system trains you to regurgitate, not innovate, while elites control wealth through BlackRock, Vanguard, and the Federal Reserve. From Cloward-Piven’s strategy to dismantling the Fed, it’s time to reclaim your power—exit the digital system, hold real assets, and break free from the cycle.





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6rggub-pre65-dimes-are-real-money-y-k-y-k-not-bars-rounds-or-beanie-babies..html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#EducationSystemExposed #ObedientWorkersNotThinkers #RockefellerEducation #SchoolingForControl #BreakTheSystem #FinancialFreedom #EliteAgenda #ClowardPivenStrategy #DismantleTheFed #RealAssets #DigitalExit #WakeUpSheeple #ReclaimYourPower #HiddenTruth #ModernIndoctrination #QuestionEverything #SystemicControl #AlternativeEducation #ThinkOutsideTheBox #UnplugAndThrive #Education #learning #worker