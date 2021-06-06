YOUR GUIDE TO THE GREAT CONVERGENCE

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/convergence/
Haven't heard of The Great Convergence yet? Oh, it's just the plan to merge biology with digital technology and redefine what it means to be human, that's all. Today on the podcast James covers the biodigital convergence that is already being rolled out and what it means for the future of homo sapiens.