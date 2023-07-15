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Diana cried for help and cried a lot The whole street was crowded, but no one heard her voice
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74 views • July 15, 2023

Pitiful Animal


July 14, 2023


Diana was left on the road with pieces of cardboard.

Diana cried for help and cried a lot.

The whole street was crowded, but no one heard her voice.

Until she was too tired, she could only lie down and wait for the arrangement of fate

Diana was in a very serious condition, wheezing and her jaw dangling.

Everyone rejected her, and I couldn't leave her.

The girl didn't understand what was going on around her

Diana would die without help.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaE6Dii_4D4

Keywords
dogstreetrescuecardboarddianawheezingcriedpitiful animal
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