Wisdom, Enlightenment & Delusion in Buddhism

The three of us got together for our usual tri-weekly video. We discussed the idea of the nature of delusion and of wisdom, for example if a crazy person can be enlightened, or an enlightened person can have hallucinations or endorse a flat earth, for example, the mental health of advanced dharma practitioners having visions and hearing voices.
See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers 1 & 2: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/pgAG3p9TQEeW/
Ajahn Punnadhammo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AjahnPunnadhammo
Ajahn Punnadhammo is a senior Buddhist monk in our Ajahn Chah Thai Forest tradition. He has 30 years seniority and he is the abbot at Arrow River Forest Hermitage in northern Ontario, Canada, at: https://arrowriver.ca/
Ajahn Punnadhammo is the author of the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, which I have purchased and read and highly recommend. "The Buddhist Cosmos: A Comprehensive Survey of the Early Buddhist Worldview; according to Theravāda and Sarvāstivāda sources". This Amazon.com link is for the US, not Canada: https://www.amazon.com/Buddhist-Cosmos-Comprehensive-WorldviewSarv%C4%81stiv%C4%81da/dp/1791731945/ref=sr_1_1 crid=3KFHUS066HJWB&keywords=the+buddhist+cosmos&qid=1651878181&s=books&sprefix=the+buddhist+cosmos%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C111&sr=1-1
Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.
See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/
Paññobhāsa's URL Links:
current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/
primordial website: https://nippapanca.org
Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/
Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/
SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma
Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA
Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa
NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D
ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...
3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.