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2 4 22 EVIL and CORRUPTION exposed in EVERY AREA Stay the COURSE Protect our CHILDREN PRAY
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80 views • February 04, 2022
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Cancel Whoopie on CNN
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Canada privacy stolen
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Australian 80 year old man says never quit
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
A Forgotten Dynasty
http://audiojungle.net/user/Sky-Productions
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Trucker lawyer and leaders speak at conference
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/4609
Trudeau from 1980
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/4599
Jesse waters
https://t.me/LizCrokinReport/838
Cancel Whoopie on CNN
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70247
Canada privacy stolen
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70248
Australian 80 year old man says never quit
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70614
Trudeau failed to tell Canadians about money
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2188
Farmers block road
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2189
Truckers agreed to one lane open
https://t.me/QWO17/16613
Armageddon in the news
https://t.me/QWO17/16614
Students rise up against tyranny
https://t.me/QWO17/16704
Kari running for Governor
https://t.me/QWO17/16751
Students try to enter school
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12618
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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