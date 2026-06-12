Like Ancient Rome Before Us, America Lapses Into Political Spectacle-NTEB-JUNE 12 2026

Washington has always been draped in Rome. From the Senate to the Capitol, from the marble columns to the imperial domes, from the eagle imagery to the fasces displayed in Congress, America’s ruling class built its civic temple with Roman hands and Roman imagination. The United States presented itself as a republic, but it borrowed the language, architecture, symbolism, and ambition of the empire that came before it. Rome was never as far away from America as we were told. It was carved into the stone from the beginning. Now the symbolism has stepped out of the marble and onto the White House lawn. “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled. And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.” Revelation 17, 17,18 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Rome understood spectacle. Rome understood how to command the imagination of the people. The arena was never merely entertainment. It was power on display. It was the empire telling the masses who ruled, who conquered, who mattered, and who could be crushed. The Caesars knew that the people could be governed through bread, blood, theater, fear, glory, and distraction. The arena was Rome’s pulpit, and the empire preached itself through violence, triumph, and applause America learned the lesson well, very well. The White House, the palace of American executive power, becomes the stage. The fighters become the spectacle. The cameras become the amphitheater. The nation watches as combat entertainment is fused with politics, patriotism, celebrity, military pageantry, and national celebration. Just as it was in the days of Rome. This is not just another headline in a collapsing age. This is a prophetic snapshot of the Roman spirit of empire rising in the modern West. America is not named in Daniel as the final empire, but America has carried the Roman spirit across the modern world. It has exported Roman-style law, military order, global dominance, civic religion, political symbolism, mass entertainment, and imperial power under the banner of freedom and democracy. America calls itself a republic, but it increasingly behaves like an empire. That was Rome’s path as well. First the republic, then the strong men, then the spectacle, then the empire. And finally, the inevitable collapse of all of it. The White House lawn has become the arena, and that old Roman spirit is speaking once again. Here at our 250th anniversary, our republic is fading, the spectacle is rising, the Beast system is forming. And the final empire of Antichrist is preparing for its last act before the King of kings returns to break it in pieces and set up a kingdom which shall never be destroyed. Is America Mystery Babylon? That’s the question we will be looking to answer here on Day 2,279 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve!