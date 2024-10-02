Metro Comercial Pasatiempo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we walked around our neighbourhood and went to visit Centro Comercial Pasatiempo mall that is just outside our complex. Then we walked to Maxi Despensa and picked up a few items. We do a full tour of the mall if you are wondering what a Salvadoran mall looks like in a small town, you may be surprised.
