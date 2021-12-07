Silent War Ep. 6140: Vaxxed Quarantined w Outbreak, Election OVERTURNED, China Failing

In this episode of The Silent War-Former DC National Guard Official Says Generals Fabricated January 6th Account.The Results of a Local 2020 Election in Florida Were Just Overturned and Decertified.GOP Rep. Devin Nunes Resigns From Congress to Become CEO of Trump’s Media Company.Days after the international community pressures South Africa into accepting the vaccines, including Joe Biden banning travel with South Africa (Something they called Trump racist for doing) South Africa is now suffering the largest Covid surge since July.COVID Outbreak On US Cruise Ship Despite Fully Vaxxed Passengers prove once again that the variants come from the vaccinated.China Economy Weaker than Being Reported, Real Estate Collapse in process.Sen. Ron Johnson Drops a Truth Bomb – Says Many Americans Died From Covid Because Fauci ‘Sabotaged Early Treatment Using Cheap, Available, Generic Drugs’.Biden’s Surgeon General Says Triple Vaxxed People Should Wear Masks This Christmas.Global Outrage After Myanmar Junta Court Sentences Deposed Leader To 4 Years In Prison.7-Year-Old Child Allegedly Suffers Stroke and Brain Hemorrhage One Week After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Shot.Italy Restricts Public Life For Unvaxxed with New Covid “Super Green Pass”.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat