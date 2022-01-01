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How to detoxify COVID-19 poison vaccine
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613 views • January 01, 2022
This video, which begins with the performance of an unknown trumpeter, introduces Dr. Jeon's method of removing deadly poisons and nanoparticles contained in the Covid-19 vaccine, and shows some scenes from GPR exploration of the North Korean invasion Underground tunnel attached to the coal mine shaft of the Coal Museum in South-Korea. // Related Korean articles: http://www.chripol.net/index.php?mid=rest&;document_srl=96304.
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