Putin on France seizing a Russian oil tanker - ‘PIRATES must be DESTROYED’
132 views • 2 days ago

‘PIRATES must be DESTROYED’ — Putin on France seizing a Russian oil tanker 

Adds: ‘But it doesn’t mean we’ll have a war tomorrow’

France’s actions are ‘an attempt to DISTRACT its citizens from growing domestic problems’

Adding next day:  

It seems that France has released a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet, detained at the end of September near Saint-Nazaire.

The tracking portal Marine Traffic indicates that it has started moving. The tanker Boracay under the flag of Benin is heading towards the Suez Canal.

Recall, Macron proposed to disrupt supplies of Russian oil by detaining tankers of its shadow fleet.

Putin called this "piracy."

