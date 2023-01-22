FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:6-8 & 90:1-2, Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230121

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:6-8 & 90:1-2

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230121

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, Merciful, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Salvation that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me on Calvary’s Cross.

(1 My Gracious Father, You have been my Dwelling Place and Shepherd in all generations.

2 Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever You had formed the earth and the world, even from Everlasting to Everlasting, You are my JEHOVAH GOD):

6 By You, my JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER I have been upheld from birth; You are He who took me out of my mother’s womb. My praise shall be continually of You.

7 I am as a wonder to many, but You, JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER and DELIVERER are my strong Refuge.

8 My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, please let my mouth be filled with Your Praise and with Your Honor all the day.

Thank You, JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE for Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 71:6-8 & 90:1-2, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).