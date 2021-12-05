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God Gives Her Love and Does not Expect Anything in Return. What Can You Give God?
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10 views • December 05, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/h2BalNnei7c
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P2
Cut:
45m28s – 46m36s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD GIVES HER LOVE AND DOES NOT EXPECT ANYTHING IN RETURN. WHAT CAN YOU GIVE GOD? THERE’S ONLY ONE THING. YOUR LOVE. THAT’S THE ONLY THING YOU CAN GIVE GOD THAT GOD DOESN’T ALREADY HAVE.”
https://youtu.be/h2BalNnei7c
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P2
Cut:
45m28s – 46m36s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD GIVES HER LOVE AND DOES NOT EXPECT ANYTHING IN RETURN. WHAT CAN YOU GIVE GOD? THERE’S ONLY ONE THING. YOUR LOVE. THAT’S THE ONLY THING YOU CAN GIVE GOD THAT GOD DOESN’T ALREADY HAVE.”
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