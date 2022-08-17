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Drug Defense in Denver - Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
DUI Law Firm Denver
DUI Law Firm Denver
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30 views • August 17, 2022

With the legalization of medicinal and recreational marijuana use in Colorado, the incidence of DUID charges (Driving Under the Influence of Drugs) is on the rise throughout the state and in Denver.


DUID is similar to DUI: the charged is that your use of drugs (any drugs) has rendered you incapable of properly driving. Also, as is the case with alcohol charges, there is a "lesser" charge of DWAID (Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs), in which case you're alleged to be impacted to the "slightest degree" by your use of drugs.


Some things you should know if you're charged with DUID:


The penalties for DUID are similar to those for DUI: significant loss of money, time, freedom, and reputation (to name a few).


It's harder to test for drug impairment than for alcohol impairment.


You're considered under the influence of drugs if there are at least five nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in your system... but the blood tests will detect THC levels long after you've ingested marijuana (and long after the drug's effects would have ceased to impair your ability to drive).


The prosecution is counting on your ignorance of the law and the science in a DUID case... don't make their job easier!


Learn more here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/drug-defense-attorney-denver/


Related blog post here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-with-drugs/

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denverduid denverdrug defense
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