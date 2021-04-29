Frank Gaffney: Boycott the CCP’s genocide Olympic games

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4/26/2021 Frank Gaffney called for boycott of the genocide Beijing Olympic games. The US Olympic committee refused to answer a letter by Brian Kennedy (chairman of the committee on the present danger) and Reggie Littlejohn. Athletes may be subject to various horrors in Beijing: such as their DNA being collected and receiving defective vaccines.