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15Oct19 TRUTH ABOUT SYRIA as Establishment Panics, Escalates Lies
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20 views • October 15, 2019
*0:09:34 Media lies about “nukes held hostage”, “chaos” in Syria, “betrayal of allies, Kurds”; Who put the nukes in Turkey and why, who decided to keep them there?
*00:16:56 ABC’s fake video clip of Turks attacking Kurd civilians exposed
*00:36:18 Rand Paul: we’ve been arming all sides & won’t kill Americans to make Turks & Kurds love each other
*00:46:40 Trump has destroyed “Regime Change in Syria”;
*01:02:02 The only border the Pentagon won’t defend — OURS with Mexican Cartels
*01:08:40 FOX’s Chris Wallace — tool of military industrial complex
*01:27:55 The progressive lies about genocide & slavery that brainwashed college students to hate Columbus
*01:45:39 Epidemic of body part trafficking & murder
*01:54:57 “Consent modules” for sex robots, but psychological manipulation & physical mutilation for kindergarteners
*00:16:56 ABC’s fake video clip of Turks attacking Kurd civilians exposed
*00:36:18 Rand Paul: we’ve been arming all sides & won’t kill Americans to make Turks & Kurds love each other
*00:46:40 Trump has destroyed “Regime Change in Syria”;
*01:02:02 The only border the Pentagon won’t defend — OURS with Mexican Cartels
*01:08:40 FOX’s Chris Wallace — tool of military industrial complex
*01:27:55 The progressive lies about genocide & slavery that brainwashed college students to hate Columbus
*01:45:39 Epidemic of body part trafficking & murder
*01:54:57 “Consent modules” for sex robots, but psychological manipulation & physical mutilation for kindergarteners
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