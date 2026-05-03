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🚨Throwback: From CIA asset to 9/11 monster: US spawned Osama bin Laden - 2012 Julian Assange to Imran Khan, former PM Pakistan - Now, Khan in prison by Pakistan corrupt gov't, to not be elected again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨From CIA asset to 9/11 monster: How US spawned Osama bin Laden

Fifteen years have passed since Navy SEALs secretly descended on a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and killed Osama bin Laden — a raid framed as long-overdue retribution  for the September 11 attacks. 

Buried under official narratives is the dark reality: bin Laden - founder of al-Qaeda - was America’s own creation.

📍 In 2012, while under house arrest, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed Imran Khan — then a Pakistani opposition politician, who would go on to become prime minister. 

Khan, who called the US-Pakistan relationship a degrading “client-master” dynamic where his country served as “a hired gun, being paid to kill America’s enemies,” called the bin Laden raid “the ultimate humiliation.”

💬 “What you must understand is that Osama bin Laden was trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the CIA. All of Al-Qaeda were trained by the CIA and ISI about 20 years back.” 

These fighters, he stressed, were assets of the Pakistani military and the ISI — and bankrolled by the CIA.

During the 1979–1989 covert war in Afghanistan, the CIA channeled billions  (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/67048)to mujahideen factions fighting Soviet forces who were invited into the country at the request of the Afghan government.

US money funded the very networks that nurtured bin Laden.

👉 In 2013, Sibel Edmonds, a former FBI translator-turned-whistleblower, described how the CIA and the Pentagon ran covert operations supporting Islamist militant networks linked to bin Laden — right up to 9/11. 


She argued in her book Classified Woman and in numerous interviews that high-level corruption inside the US intel community hobbled investigations into the very militants who would carry out the attacks.

When Edmonds tried to speak out, the US government silenced her — invoking the “state secrets privilege.”


 @geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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