🚨Throwback: From CIA asset to 9/11 monster: US spawned Osama bin Laden - 2012 Julian Assange to Imran Khan, former PM Pakistan - Now, Khan in prison by Pakistan corrupt gov't, to not be elected again

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🚨From CIA asset to 9/11 monster: How US spawned Osama bin Laden
Fifteen years have passed since Navy SEALs secretly descended on a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and killed Osama bin Laden — a raid framed as long-overdue retribution for the September 11 attacks.
Buried under official narratives is the dark reality: bin Laden - founder of al-Qaeda - was America’s own creation.
📍 In 2012, while under house arrest, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed Imran Khan — then a Pakistani opposition politician, who would go on to become prime minister.
Khan, who called the US-Pakistan relationship a degrading “client-master” dynamic where his country served as “a hired gun, being paid to kill America’s enemies,” called the bin Laden raid “the ultimate humiliation.”
💬 “What you must understand is that Osama bin Laden was trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the CIA. All of Al-Qaeda were trained by the CIA and ISI about 20 years back.”
These fighters, he stressed, were assets of the Pakistani military and the ISI — and bankrolled by the CIA.
During the 1979–1989 covert war in Afghanistan, the CIA channeled billions (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/67048)to mujahideen factions fighting Soviet forces who were invited into the country at the request of the Afghan government.
US money funded the very networks that nurtured bin Laden.
👉 In 2013, Sibel Edmonds, a former FBI translator-turned-whistleblower, described how the CIA and the Pentagon ran covert operations supporting Islamist militant networks linked to bin Laden — right up to 9/11.
She argued in her book Classified Woman and in numerous interviews that high-level corruption inside the US intel community hobbled investigations into the very militants who would carry out the attacks.
When Edmonds tried to speak out, the US government silenced her — invoking the “state secrets privilege.”
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