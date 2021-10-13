X22 REPORT - Message Received, Behold The Precipice, The Hunters Have Become The Hunted

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Message Received, Behold The Precipice, The Hunters Have Become The Hunted
Trump and the patriots are now pushing the [DS] in the direction they want, they used the color revolution against them and now people realize that [JB] entire presidency is fake, just like the election. The hunters and truly become the hunted and the patriots are now on the hunt. Scavino sends another message about the precipice, this time it shows some reaching the precipice, it looks like it is time, everything is about to change. Enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.