Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zionist Israeli Military Aircraft Targeted, then GENOCIDE to ETHNICLY CLEANSE the Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
41 views
Published 20 hours ago

Israeli military aircraft targeted the Shati refugee camp in Gaza, citing the discovery of "terrorist infrastructure" within the camp. Prior to the airstrike, civilians were given the opportunity to evacuate through a secure corridor. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Palestinian militants engaged in gunfire with evacuating civilians, prompting a response from the IDF. Additionally, IDF aircraft successfully neutralized multiple militants and a site used for launching anti-tank missiles.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket