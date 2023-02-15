YOU can CAN! Hot pack, Cold pack or Water bath, food stays fresher longer.

In the current state of our World issues, I wanted to share on here a quick over view and advice on pressure canning. I have dropped links below of my sources and what pressure canning system I have been using for about a year.
I highly encourage anyone who is starting to learn this process to follow strictly to the tried and true recipes for the pressure canning process. If it is not done correctly, it can lead to illness, spoiled food, food waste and loss of money. Don't be in a hurry, once you do this a few times, it becomes easier.
https://practicalselfreliance.com/canning-meat/
https://www.amazon.com/DUO-Pressure-Cooker-Quart-Canning/dp/B07HJ9H23N/ref=sr_1_14?crid=ARE0AAYN9JUK&keywords=zavor+pressure+cooker&qid=1676479576&sprefix=zavor+%2Caps%2C593&sr=8-14&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.