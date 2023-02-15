Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YOU can CAN! Hot pack, Cold pack or Water bath, food stays fresher longer.
42 views
channel image
Hotmess Homestead
Published 21 hours ago |

In the current state of our World issues, I wanted to share on here a quick over view and advice on pressure canning.  I have dropped links below of my sources and what pressure canning system I have been using for about a year.

I highly encourage anyone who is starting to learn this process to follow strictly to the tried and true recipes for the pressure canning process.  If it is not done correctly, it can lead to illness, spoiled food, food waste and loss of money.  Don't be in a hurry, once you do this a few times, it becomes easier.

https://practicalselfreliance.com/canning-meat/

https://www.amazon.com/DUO-Pressure-Cooker-Quart-Canning/dp/B07HJ9H23N/ref=sr_1_14?crid=ARE0AAYN9JUK&keywords=zavor+pressure+cooker&qid=1676479576&sprefix=zavor+%2Caps%2C593&sr=8-14&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0

Keywords
canningdiylearningmeathow-topressure cookerfood preservationvenisonwater bathhot packcanning kit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket