YOU can CAN! Hot pack, Cold pack or Water bath, food stays fresher longer.

In the current state of our World issues, I wanted to share on here a quick over view and advice on pressure canning. I have dropped links below of my sources and what pressure canning system I have been using for about a year.

I highly encourage anyone who is starting to learn this process to follow strictly to the tried and true recipes for the pressure canning process. If it is not done correctly, it can lead to illness, spoiled food, food waste and loss of money. Don't be in a hurry, once you do this a few times, it becomes easier.



https://practicalselfreliance.com/canning-meat/

https://www.amazon.com/DUO-Pressure-Cooker-Quart-Canning/dp/B07HJ9H23N/ref=sr_1_14?crid=ARE0AAYN9JUK&keywords=zavor+pressure+cooker&qid=1676479576&sprefix=zavor+%2Caps%2C593&sr=8-14&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0

