© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VP Harris snaps at reporter during border visit | Rep. Debbie Lesko reacts on National Report
Follow
5
Share
Report
3862 views • June 28, 2021
EL PASO: Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona comments on remarks made by VP Kamala Harris on her trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, and how the timing of her trip coincides with former president Donald Trump's announcement that he'd also visit the border. - via National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.