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Blaming the tool for the actions of its wielder is like blaming the smoke for the actions of fire. Guns are not the problem, people are. And until we face that truth we will continue to address the smoke while everything burns down around us.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-kindergarten-stabbing-least-three-27643895?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/3-KILLED--6-INJURED-IN-MASS-STABBING-IN-CHINESE-KINDERGARTEN-e1m8i9c