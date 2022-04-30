Pfizer Set Up 3 Labs in China, One of Them Is in Wuhan

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04/27/2022 Naomi Wolf: Pfizer opened research and development hubs in three Chinese cities in 2009, one of them is in Wuhan. In March of 2020, BioNtech united with Fosun pharmaceuticals out of Shanghai. Fosun injected $100 million into its joint venture. BioNtech agreed to provide the patent technology, and Fosun agreed to build the factories. There was a completed 100% tech transfer from BioNTech to China in SEC Filing Statement.