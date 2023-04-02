Chris Rose:The New Federal State of China is our greatest ally in taking down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

https://gettr.com/post/p2d7n5qc347
2023.04.01 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #nfscspeaks #chrisrose #takedowntheccp
新中国联邦是我们推翻中国共产党最大的盟友！
The New Federal State of China is our greatest ally in taking down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.