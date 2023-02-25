NO PLANES ON 9/11, EDITED, PART 4 OF 4

This series of No Planes videos (1-4) is an edited version of the original 13-part series. Three and a half hours of (good but) less crucial material has been cut out, making for a considerably tighter and quicker viewing. And the sound has been cleaned up as well.
Ted Aranda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.