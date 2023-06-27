Fight the Good Fight (Bible Talks with Paul Selchow)

"Fight the Good Fight", based on 1 Timothy 6:12, illustrates how man must cooperate with God in the struggle to overcome sin. Jesus has already gained the victory, and is eager to give us the victory if we are willing to surrender self to His will.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.