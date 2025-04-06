Meat Up, Muscle Up! Biohack #15 : Lean protein

Spring demands strength—Biohack #15: Lean protein. It packs on muscle and keeps you full. NIH says protein repairs fast—hike-ready in weeks. Grill it, eat it, hunt, or fish it. Be unstoppable by spring!





Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like ‘Muscle Up’ your way to power delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter





Source: National Institutes of Health