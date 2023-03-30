🚨 Michael Shellenberger on How the U.S. Government Captured the Media | Joe Rogan clip

🚨 Michael Shellenberger on How the U.S. Government Captured the Media
Joe Rogan Experience clip
"Basically they are training or brainwashing all these journalists...to not cover [the Hunter Biden laptop] in the way that journalists have traditionally covered it...It was the creepiest thing I had ever seen."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2fibsa--michael-shellenberger-on-how-the-u.s.-government-captured-the-media.html
