Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 Michael Shellenberger on How the U.S. Government Captured the Media | Joe Rogan clip
95 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

🚨 Michael Shellenberger on How the U.S. Government Captured the Media

Joe Rogan Experience clip

"Basically they are training or brainwashing all these journalists...to not cover [the Hunter Biden laptop] in the way that journalists have traditionally covered it...It was the creepiest thing I had ever seen."

source:

https://rumble.com/v2fibsa--michael-shellenberger-on-how-the-u.s.-government-captured-the-media.html

Keywords
censorshipconspiracy theoriesjoe roganelon muskmichael shellenbergertwitter files

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket