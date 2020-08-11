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You Want to Follow God? Then Prove the Truth!
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13 views • August 11, 2020
You feel that you should follow God. Have you proven that God exists? Should you? Can you prove that Jesus was the prophesied Messiah as opposed to being one of many religious leaders throughout history? What is truth? What about the Bible? Can you have religious certainty? If the Bible is true, what books should be in it? If God is calling you, will you respond to that call? How are you supposed to live as a Christian? Can you get assistance on the ten commandments, holy day, prayer, and faith? What about the gospel of the Kingdom of God? What about life's biggest questions? Why did God create anything? Why did God make you? Should you support the work of the true church? Can history and scriptures help you identify the true Christian church? What about the truest Philadelphian Church of God at this time? Is reading enough or should you obey and be a doer of the word? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and suggests free online scripture-filled books and booklets to aid those who are in a quest for the truth. As Jesus said, "you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
A written article of related interest is available titled "I have made the decision to follow God. Now what?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/i-have-made-the-decision-to-follow-god-now-what/
A written article of related interest is available titled "I have made the decision to follow God. Now what?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/i-have-made-the-decision-to-follow-god-now-what/
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