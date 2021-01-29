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GWP: Paul Glumaz, THE BATTLE IS ON: AMERICANS WILL NOT SUBMIT TO GLOBAL FASCISM!
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120 views • January 29, 2021
The first two days of Davos, and the report on those two days by Robert Ingraham provide a very cogent sense of what is coming. https://larouchepac.com/20210127/just-how-close-are-we-end-nation-state-davos-days-one-two I encourage everyone to read this excellent report. China and Xi Jinping have made peace with New World Order and on board the global "Great Reset" and the that is not good. Only Putin has shown any sense of reality in that he warned of the coming financial disintegration and that nations are not prepared for that.
The center of global resistance to the coming hell on earth has now shifted to the American people in this evolving primal political condition in the U.S. Below is the tenor of the resolution passed by the Republican Party of the State of Oregon regarding the ten Republican members who voted for impeachment.
- Whereas history tells us that after George Washington appointed Major General Benedict Arnold to command West Point, Arnold conspired to surrender the fort to the British."
* "Whereas the ten Republican House members, by voting to impeach President Trump, repeated history by conspiring to surrender our nation to Leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties."
* "Whereas there is growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a 'false flag' operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power, in a frightening parallel to the February 1933 burning of the German Reichstag."
The impeachment trial in the Senate is a charade. It is the atmospherics and theatre in front of which there is an attempt to carry out the most incredible assault on the liberties and economic conditions of the American people. The battle is now on. Americans will not submit to global fascism. Hundred of patriot groups and other groups of all kinds are springing up everywhere. Trump has formed the Office of the Former President, and with Russ Vought, of his former OMB staff, he's formed a 501 C3, called The Center for American Restoration, and a 501 C4, called Restore American Action to provide national leadership to this explosion of patriotic grass roots movements.
The center of global resistance to the coming hell on earth has now shifted to the American people in this evolving primal political condition in the U.S. Below is the tenor of the resolution passed by the Republican Party of the State of Oregon regarding the ten Republican members who voted for impeachment.
- Whereas history tells us that after George Washington appointed Major General Benedict Arnold to command West Point, Arnold conspired to surrender the fort to the British."
* "Whereas the ten Republican House members, by voting to impeach President Trump, repeated history by conspiring to surrender our nation to Leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties."
* "Whereas there is growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a 'false flag' operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power, in a frightening parallel to the February 1933 burning of the German Reichstag."
The impeachment trial in the Senate is a charade. It is the atmospherics and theatre in front of which there is an attempt to carry out the most incredible assault on the liberties and economic conditions of the American people. The battle is now on. Americans will not submit to global fascism. Hundred of patriot groups and other groups of all kinds are springing up everywhere. Trump has formed the Office of the Former President, and with Russ Vought, of his former OMB staff, he's formed a 501 C3, called The Center for American Restoration, and a 501 C4, called Restore American Action to provide national leadership to this explosion of patriotic grass roots movements.
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