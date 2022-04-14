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Part 3/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://www.brighteon.com/0d74ac38-dcf9-44e6-99f6-96c6a59abcf9
Part 1/3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wE7ffoCBlVGW/
part 2/3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1qu9s8osvr2K/
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World premiere: Watch the Water https://is.gd/y6xY7S ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://is.gd/X0y1Ky ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2 ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://is.gd/EkynkE ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://is.gd/Mn3dxG
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J ~ AIDS is a hoax! Biologist Christl Meyer explodes the HIV-AIDS conspiracy https://is.gd/IzxKyz
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - sore eyes bleeding eyes nose etc. https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk
Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ
Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://is.gd/jyeQSe ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://is.gd/7U24Xb }
Snuff Hill https://is.gd/syFImy ~ Blood Hill https://is.gd/RsX99p ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://is.gd/seb5jF ~ Troy River https://is.gd/y8EdXh ~ Tent City https://is.gd/dDTrLU ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/HkhoiW ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://is.gd/haFwLo ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK