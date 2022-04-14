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PART 3/3 - DR. BRYAN ARDIS REVEALS BOMBSHELL ORIGINS OF COVID, MRNA VACCINES AND TREATMENTS
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6943 views • April 14, 2022
FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives

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Mirror. Source * Duplicate: https://is.gd/CvsZPm
Part 3/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://www.brighteon.com/0d74ac38-dcf9-44e6-99f6-96c6a59abcf9

Part 1/3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wE7ffoCBlVGW/
part 2/3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1qu9s8osvr2K/

Quote: "NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency. ▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/ ▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html ▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport ▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger ▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com 🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger 🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews 🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews 🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews 🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews 🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport 🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger 🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews 🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/ 🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/ "
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World premiere: Watch the Water https://is.gd/y6xY7S ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://is.gd/X0y1Ky ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2 ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh

If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm

Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young

The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://is.gd/EkynkE ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://is.gd/Mn3dxG

Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn

The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J ~ AIDS is a hoax! Biologist Christl Meyer explodes the HIV-AIDS conspiracy https://is.gd/IzxKyz

Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR

Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - sore eyes bleeding eyes nose etc. https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk

Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ

Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://is.gd/jyeQSe ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://is.gd/7U24Xb }

Snuff Hill https://is.gd/syFImy ~ Blood Hill https://is.gd/RsX99p ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://is.gd/seb5jF ~ Troy River https://is.gd/y8EdXh ~ Tent City https://is.gd/dDTrLU ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/HkhoiW ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://is.gd/haFwLo ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
Keywords
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