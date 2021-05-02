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Germ Theory Is A Lie - Viruses Are The Clean Up Crew Of Your Body - EMF Causes Disease & Sickness
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146 views • May 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:
CDC now says wear seatbelt outside car - https://babylonbee.com/news/car-manufacturers-now-recommend-wearing-a-seatbelt-even-when-youre-outside-the-car
Germ theory is a hoax - https://lesnows.home.blog/2021/05/01/authors-challenge-germ-theory-covid-hoax-the-germ-theory-is-a-fallacy-and-vaccinations-a-source-of-healthy-profits-for-the-pharmaceutical-industry-are-useless-and-do-not-provide-immunity/
5G and electro magnetic fields are what cause illness - https://peripheralmind.blogspot.com/2020/03/viruses-do-not-exist-virus-hoax-created.html
Recommended viewing - https://www.dropbox.com/s/fjdt1hpymiazjho/Dr-SHIVA%20LIVE_%20Time%20for%20Truth%20on%20Coronavirus_ConvertedMvvi.mp4?dl=0
Video virus do not spread person to person - https://www.dropbox.com/s/5hks3np2j9y80fb/M.D.%20EXPLAINS%20HOW%20VIRUSES%20DO%20NOT%20SPREAD%20PERSON%20TO%20PERSON.%C2%A0%23SOCIALDISTANCING-YSxOIwolF-A.mp4?dl=0
Spanish flu didn't kill people, the vaccine did - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4BU5mizwtM
History of the Pharma Cartel - https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2007/05/the-history-of-the-pharma-cartel/
Rockefeller foundation survey - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/majority-us-companies-will-require-workers-provide-proof-vaccination
They are starting the extermination in India - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/05/01/india-people-chase-out-vaccine-nazis/
How to prevent car jacking at gas station - https://twitter.com/satria_society/status/1388119738811777028
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1388449984433983489
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
CDC now says wear seatbelt outside car - https://babylonbee.com/news/car-manufacturers-now-recommend-wearing-a-seatbelt-even-when-youre-outside-the-car
Germ theory is a hoax - https://lesnows.home.blog/2021/05/01/authors-challenge-germ-theory-covid-hoax-the-germ-theory-is-a-fallacy-and-vaccinations-a-source-of-healthy-profits-for-the-pharmaceutical-industry-are-useless-and-do-not-provide-immunity/
5G and electro magnetic fields are what cause illness - https://peripheralmind.blogspot.com/2020/03/viruses-do-not-exist-virus-hoax-created.html
Recommended viewing - https://www.dropbox.com/s/fjdt1hpymiazjho/Dr-SHIVA%20LIVE_%20Time%20for%20Truth%20on%20Coronavirus_ConvertedMvvi.mp4?dl=0
Video virus do not spread person to person - https://www.dropbox.com/s/5hks3np2j9y80fb/M.D.%20EXPLAINS%20HOW%20VIRUSES%20DO%20NOT%20SPREAD%20PERSON%20TO%20PERSON.%C2%A0%23SOCIALDISTANCING-YSxOIwolF-A.mp4?dl=0
Spanish flu didn't kill people, the vaccine did - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4BU5mizwtM
History of the Pharma Cartel - https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2007/05/the-history-of-the-pharma-cartel/
Rockefeller foundation survey - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/majority-us-companies-will-require-workers-provide-proof-vaccination
They are starting the extermination in India - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/05/01/india-people-chase-out-vaccine-nazis/
How to prevent car jacking at gas station - https://twitter.com/satria_society/status/1388119738811777028
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1388449984433983489
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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