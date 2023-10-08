Dr.Tess Lawrie: Exposing the WHO and Promoting the Great Freeset

Max interviews Dr. Tess Lawrie of The World Council for Health in a revealing discussion about Covid, the WHO and a better way forward. Dr. Lawrie was a consultant for the WHO until she began to question their policies, which were contrary to human health. In her research she discovered no evidence to support a pandemic, and indeed that Covid was the route to establishing a one world government. Disease is manufactured and profited from by Big Pharma and corporations now dictate health policy globally. Dr. Tess and the World Council for Health are working against monopoly power from the WHO, as well as encouraging countries to decentralize and create their own councils for health. The WCH Great Freeset challenge has tips to help people extract themselves from the matrix and create new ways forward.

