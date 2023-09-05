The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Tired Of Running?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
We've all done it in our Christian walk Warriors Of Light. Where in our rebellious nature we found ourselves running from God as a way of life. After a few trials and God-forbid tragedies, we made the quality decision to live a different life. Comment below is your life better now with Christ or in the previous life? Let's Rock!
Video Credits
Paul Washer Run To God Sermon Jam
Jesus King Podcast
@JesusKingPodcast
https://www.youtube.com/@JesusKingPodcast
King's X - Run
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3JuEVbl
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/48eXj5d
King's X
@alienbeans
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8sh_EbAtbYvJHLg302q1Tg
Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.