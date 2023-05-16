NSA and Pentagon Led the Creation of the Vaccine Says Declassified Documents

Can you handle the truth about the vaccine? Well, if you watch this video all the way through, then yes you can.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. @KanekoaTheGreat - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. details how the NSA was in charge of Operation Warspeed's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1657175672660566016?s=20
2. Jerm Warfare - Denis Rancourt on Covid vaccine deaths
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/Denis-Rancourt-vaccines:6
3. @stkirsch - Is any vaccine safe?
https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1656085689459691530?s=20
4. @zisuhuasheng - Canadian Physician calls the vaccine an anti-vaccine
https://gettr.com/post/p2h3bnp9d0b
5. @tomselliott - Media: The Unvaccinated Are Scum
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1657021799652024324?s=20
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.