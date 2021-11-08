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The Tommy Joe Show | Ep. 3| Christ is our Shepherd
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21 views • November 08, 2021
Hear how Christ is our Shepherd through song and preaching with Thomas Joseph Baker Sr.
At the request of Thomas Baker Sr. we have played Tim Bakers song Knockin' on Heavens Door twice in memory of Tim Baker his brother.
Special thanks to Lori Beil for allowing us to use her Prayer and Praise album.
Here are some links to her album:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Prayer-Praise-Lori-Beil/dp/B0011V9WHO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2tY8EMkqQydp9jzqtKj4Zx
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/prayer-praise/1051561647
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_neCb4aprD1SRnQnIAYgEcItHLOpi3GBnk
Iheart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/lori-beil-32225424/albums/prayer-praise-86701126/?autoplay=true
At the request of Thomas Baker Sr. we have played Tim Bakers song Knockin' on Heavens Door twice in memory of Tim Baker his brother.
Special thanks to Lori Beil for allowing us to use her Prayer and Praise album.
Here are some links to her album:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Prayer-Praise-Lori-Beil/dp/B0011V9WHO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2tY8EMkqQydp9jzqtKj4Zx
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/prayer-praise/1051561647
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_neCb4aprD1SRnQnIAYgEcItHLOpi3GBnk
Iheart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/lori-beil-32225424/albums/prayer-praise-86701126/?autoplay=true
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