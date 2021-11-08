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The Tommy Joe Show | Ep. 3| Christ is our Shepherd
The Tommy Joe Show
The Tommy Joe Show
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21 views • November 08, 2021
Hear how Christ is our Shepherd through song and preaching with Thomas Joseph Baker Sr.

At the request of Thomas Baker Sr. we have played Tim Bakers song Knockin' on Heavens Door twice in memory of Tim Baker his brother.

Special thanks to Lori Beil for allowing us to use her Prayer and Praise album.

Here are some links to her album:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Prayer-Praise-Lori-Beil/dp/B0011V9WHO

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2tY8EMkqQydp9jzqtKj4Zx

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/prayer-praise/1051561647

YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_neCb4aprD1SRnQnIAYgEcItHLOpi3GBnk

Iheart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/lori-beil-32225424/albums/prayer-praise-86701126/?autoplay=true
Keywords
prayerreligionsongs
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